Ronda Rousey Says Her Match With Nikki Bella Will Headline WWE Evolution

Ronda Rousey recently spoke with TMZ (via Wrestling Inc), and stated that her match with Nikki Bella at Evolution will headline the show…

On The Bellas Recent Attack: “I’m new, I’m new to the industry, you know I’m trying to make friends and be friendly, and show everybody that I’m here to help out and not steal anybody’s thunder or anything like that,”

On Her Match With Nikki at Evolution: “We got the first all-women’s pay-per-view coming up for the WWE, me and Nikki are going to be headlining,” Rousey said. “So if she wants to be my antagonist, that’s fine. All I really care about is the success of the pay-per-view, and anything else you want to hear about how I feel about The Bella Twins – RondaRousey.com just went live. The most respectful thing for me to do is go out and beat her right away, right? I’m not going to be respectful, no. This is much more personal I think. This was a planned attack and I think I feel more embarrassed that they were able to fool me in the first place.”