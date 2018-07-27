Ronda Rousey Says She Was Nervous at WrestleMania, Wants to Headline Next Year

– Ronda Rousey spoke with Cosmopolitan Magazine for an interview discussing her goal over the next year, being nervous at WrestleMania and more. Highlights are below:

On the last time she was nervous: “WrestleMania. It was my very first WWE match, in front of a crowd of about 80,000.”

On her “Woman Crush Wednesday” choice: “My best friend [and fellow WWE star], Marina Shafir. She’s a badass who inspires me every day.”

On her vice: “It rotates—right now, it’s Amazon 1-Click purchases. I always need at least one vice since being perfect makes me crazy.”

On the most common misconception about her: “That I’m gratuitously violent. I don’t fight for free—that’s for amateurs.”

On where she wants to be by this time next year: “Be one of the first women to headline WrestleMania.”