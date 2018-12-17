Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Ronda Rousey Says She Doesn’t Care About Her Bad Reputation, Asuka’s Championship Photo Shoot, Heath Slater Looks to Be Done Refereeing

December 17, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Ronda Rousey 11-5-18 Raw

– After last night’s WWE TLC PPV main event, Ronda Rousey took to Twitter after WWE TLC last night and said she doesn’t give a damn about her bad reputation.

– Following last night’s WWE TLC PPV. Asuka took part in her first photo shoot as Smackdown Women’s Champion.

– After helping to take baron Corbin out of power at last night’s WWE TLC PPV, Heath Slater looks to be done as a referee and said he’s happy and hoping to go back to being a WWE Superstar.

Asuka, Ronda Rousey, WWE, WWE TLC, Larry Csonka

