WWE News: Ronda Rousey Says She Doesn’t Care About Her Bad Reputation, Asuka’s Championship Photo Shoot, Heath Slater Looks to Be Done Refereeing
– After last night’s WWE TLC PPV main event, Ronda Rousey took to Twitter after WWE TLC last night and said she doesn’t give a damn about her bad reputation.
I don’t give a damn ‘bout my bad reputation #AndStill https://t.co/rnUaihdI0b
— Ronda Rousey (@RondaRousey) December 17, 2018
– Following last night’s WWE TLC PPV. Asuka took part in her first photo shoot as Smackdown Women’s Champion.
– After helping to take baron Corbin out of power at last night’s WWE TLC PPV, Heath Slater looks to be done as a referee and said he’s happy and hoping to go back to being a WWE Superstar.