Various News: Ronda Rousey Misses Wrestling In New Video, Asuka Shows Off Her Video Game Collection, New Promo For Extreme Rules Main Event
– Ronda Rousey has posted a new video to her Youtube channel in which she reveals that she actually misses wrestling. Her last appearance for WWE was at Wrestlemania 34, where she lost the RAW Women’s title to Becky Lynch. The video features an appearance from D-Von Dudley.
– In a series of posts on Twitter, Asuka showed off her video game collection, which should make any retro collector drool as it mostly includes Japanese-only titles, including Super Famicom.
— ASUKA / 明日華 (@WWEAsuka) July 3, 2019
— ASUKA / 明日華 (@WWEAsuka) July 3, 2019
Still light up ✴︎
まだ光っている 🤡✨ pic.twitter.com/qpYmQYQv0f
— ASUKA / 明日華 (@WWEAsuka) July 3, 2019
中身は違うのでプロゴルファー猿はダブりではない…🤡
青カードには何を入れてたかなー pic.twitter.com/5Au9ifFcdI
— ASUKA / 明日華 (@WWEAsuka) July 2, 2019
Part of SNES🤡 pic.twitter.com/ObyhFA8do5
— ASUKA / 明日華 (@WWEAsuka) July 2, 2019
こちらは #メガドライブ #Sega pic.twitter.com/YW7T147mZH
— ASUKA / 明日華 (@WWEAsuka) July 1, 2019
PC engine HE Card
Huカードの一部 pic.twitter.com/TUQtwqc1mA
— ASUKA / 明日華 (@WWEAsuka) July 1, 2019
I still still have… 🤡💦
まだまだほんの一部 pic.twitter.com/2Tc09xdChT
— ASUKA / 明日華 (@WWEAsuka) July 1, 2019
i still have… 🤡
まだまだありんす pic.twitter.com/sp36eMCOP9
— ASUKA / 明日華 (@WWEAsuka) July 1, 2019
ゲームギアと取り扱い説明書たち🤡 pic.twitter.com/XWIKUSWIZ7
— ASUKA / 明日華 (@WWEAsuka) June 30, 2019
part of my collection🤡
わてのコレクションのほんのほんの極一部！ pic.twitter.com/e6j97YeTZX
— ASUKA / 明日華 (@WWEAsuka) June 30, 2019
– WWE has released a new promo for the main event of Extreme Rules, which features an Winner Take All extreme rules match between Baron Corbin & Lacey Evans vs. Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch.
WINNERS. TAKE. ALL.#RAW #WomensChampion @BeckyLynchWWE & #UniversalChampion @WWERollins will put their titles on the line against @LaceyEvansWWE & @BaronCorbinWWE in an #ExtremeRules Mixed Tag Team Match! pic.twitter.com/62Tg750psN
— WWE (@WWE) July 3, 2019
