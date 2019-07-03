Various News: Ronda Rousey Misses Wrestling In New Video, Asuka Shows Off Her Video Game Collection, New Promo For Extreme Rules Main Event

– Ronda Rousey has posted a new video to her Youtube channel in which she reveals that she actually misses wrestling. Her last appearance for WWE was at Wrestlemania 34, where she lost the RAW Women’s title to Becky Lynch. The video features an appearance from D-Von Dudley.

– In a series of posts on Twitter, Asuka showed off her video game collection, which should make any retro collector drool as it mostly includes Japanese-only titles, including Super Famicom.

Still light up ✴︎ まだ光っている 🤡✨ pic.twitter.com/qpYmQYQv0f — ASUKA / 明日華 (@WWEAsuka) July 3, 2019

– WWE has released a new promo for the main event of Extreme Rules, which features an Winner Take All extreme rules match between Baron Corbin & Lacey Evans vs. Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch.