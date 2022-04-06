Ronda Rousey Says She Was Screwed At Wrestlemania Against Charlotte Flair

As previously reported, Charlotte Flair defeated Ronda Rousey at Wrestlemania to retain the Smackdown Women’s title. During a live stream on Facebook (via Fightful), Rousey spoke about her loss and claimed that she got screwed by Flair on the show. Flair won after a kick when Rousey attempted to help the referee.

Rousey said: “I’m all sore. I got screwed. I tapped out Charlotte and the ref didn’t see it. I was trying to wake up the ref, Charlotte tried to ambush me from behind. What a world. Charlotte cheated. I should have been ready for a cheater. There should be no amount of cheating that can beat me, that’s how good I have to be.“