Ronda Rousey Says She’s Ready to Compete at WrestleMania, Talks Excitement For the Future

– Ronda Rousey spoke with Sky Sports for a new interview and discussed the pressure of competing at WrestleMania and more. The highlights are below:

On being in front of WWE cameras: “The most fun part is not knowing what’s going to happen and to turn up to events without that pit of dread in my stomach. Instead there’s a tingle of excitement and that’s a big change for me. I don’t normally walk into arenas smiling and it’s really weird but it’s a great experience. I’m genuinely excited for the future and I’m really looking forward to what might happen.”

On the pressure of competing at WrestleMania: “There’s a lot on the line but I feel like if anybody in the world is capable of handling it, it’s me. I am just so lucky to have this opportunity that it would be a slap in the face for everybody who has given it to me to not give it every single ounce of effort that I have in me. That’s all I can do. The best I can do is the best I can do and so I’m going to give it all that I’ve got. I’ve got faith that it will be great and that we will exceed expectations. It really is a dream come true. I’m so grateful to have been given this amazing experience. It’s hard to think that I deserve it, even, but I’m giving it absolutely everything.”