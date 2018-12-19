Ronda Rousey Says TLC Was a Warning to Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair, Both Respond

– Ronda Rousey, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair are going at it once again on Twitter following Rousey’s actions at WWE TLC. As you can see from the below posts, Rousey took to her Instagram (and Twitter) accounts to tell Lynch and Flair that TLC was a “warning” and not revenge. Rousey said that Asuka “deserves to be champion more than either of you cheating cowards” before accusing Lynch of attacking her when her back was turned.

That brought Lynch and Flair out on Twitter, with Lynch using her attack of Rousey before Survivor Series as a taunting point:

I remember now you said I attacked you with your “pants down,” you little weirdo. Not going to lie though, I did walk in to your dressing room and see an ass – but it was fully dressed. pic.twitter.com/NTAYxf745f — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) December 19, 2018