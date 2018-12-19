Quantcast

 

Ronda Rousey Says TLC Was a Warning to Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair, Both Respond

December 19, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Ronda Rousey, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair are going at it once again on Twitter following Rousey’s actions at WWE TLC. As you can see from the below posts, Rousey took to her Instagram (and Twitter) accounts to tell Lynch and Flair that TLC was a “warning” and not revenge. Rousey said that Asuka “deserves to be champion more than either of you cheating cowards” before accusing Lynch of attacking her when her back was turned.

That brought Lynch and Flair out on Twitter, with Lynch using her attack of Rousey before Survivor Series as a taunting point:

