Ronda Rousey Says She Will Work on the Indies If She Wrestles Again

– During an interview with Steve-O’s Wild Ride, former WWE Superstar Ronda Rousey discussed the benefits of the indie wrestling scene. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Ronda Rousey on wrestling on the indies in the future: “If I wrestle from now on I’m just going to do it on an indie show where I can wrestle for as long as I want, and prepare for as long as I want, and do whatever moves I want to do. And just do it with my friends and take all the anxiety out of it because it’s just so needlessly stressful and dangerous the way that they [WWE] do it.”

On how you can work better matches if you are given more time to plan and rehearse in the ring: “You can do such better matches if you’re allowed to prepare and rehearse, and you can’t try something new that you haven’t done with somebody before.”

Rousey exited WWE after SummerSlam 2023 after losing to her friend and former tag team partner, Shayna Baszler.