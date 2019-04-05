WWE News: Ronda Rousey Says Wrestlemania Is ‘Do Or Die’ For Her, Triple H Reveals His Diet Before Wrestlemania, Kofi Kingston Talks About Fan Support

– TMZ spoke with Ronda Rousey about her match at Wrestlemania 35. She was asked about what she has planned as far as her WWE status after Wrestlemania. She said that she didn’t know, that should have to “reconsider her life” after Wrestlemania, which is a “do or die” situation for her.

She was also asked about John Oliver’s story about WWE on Last Week Tonight, but simply said that she “loves John Oliver” and wouldn’t comment more on it.

– WWE has posted a new video in which Triple H talks about his diet as he prepares to fight Batista at Wrestlemania.

– TMZ spoke with Kofi Kingston in New York about the recent fan support he’s received that pushed him into a WWE title match at Wrestlemania.

He said: “It’s amazing. I didn’t realize how much they wanted me to have this as much as I want to have it. The support has just been unreal and I think the best way that I can think about to pay them back is by beating Daniel Bryan this Sunday and becoming WWE Champion. That’s the goal, man.”