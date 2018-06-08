Ronda Rousey Set To Debut In Spain For WWE In November

WWE has sent out a press release announcing that Ronda Rousey will debut in Spain for the company in November, as well as return to Italy. Tickets are on sale now.

The statement reads: “Spain and Italy, get ready to get Rowdy this November.

Ronda Rousey makes her Spain WWE debut when WWE Live returns to Madrid on Saturday, 3 November, and Barcelona on Sunday, 4 November. Joining fellow Raw Superstars like Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Braun Strowman, Nia Jax and more*, Rousey will take part in her first WWE Live Events in Reino de España, which promises to become two unforgettable evenings of in-ring action and entertainment.

During the latter half of WWE’s European Tour, The Baddest Woman on the Planet returns to Italy when WWE Live action commences in Bologna on Friday, 9 November, then in Rome on Saturday, 10 November. Rousey electrified the WWE Universe in Turin with her Italy debut last May, and fans can expect her to do so again in La Rossa (“The Red One,” in reference to Bologna’s red rooftops throughout) and The Eternal City.

Here are the dates:

SPAIN:

Saturday, 3 November: WiZink Center, Madrid | Tickets available now at www.elcorteingles.es, www.ticketmaster.es and www.proactiv.es

Sunday, 4 November: Palau Sant Jordi, Barcelona | Tickets available starting 24 May, 12 p.m. local time, at www.elcorteingles.es, www.ticketmaster.es and www.proactiv.es

ITALY | Tickets for all events available now at www.ticketone.it:

Friday, 9 November: Unipol Arena, Bologna

Saturday, 10 November: PalaLottomatica, Rome