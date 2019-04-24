wrestling / News

WWE News: Ronda Rousey Set For The Late Show on Monday, Peyton Royce Deals With Overhydrating For Smackdown

April 24, 2019
– Ronda Rousey will appear on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert this upcoming Monday.

– Peyton Royce said on Smackdown that she ‘overhydrated’ for her match with Kairi Sane. WWE has posted a video of Royce dealing with the effects of that.

