wrestling / News
WWE News: Ronda Rousey Set For The Late Show on Monday, Peyton Royce Deals With Overhydrating For Smackdown
April 24, 2019 | Posted by
– Ronda Rousey will appear on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert this upcoming Monday.
– Peyton Royce said on Smackdown that she ‘overhydrated’ for her match with Kairi Sane. WWE has posted a video of Royce dealing with the effects of that.
EXCLUSIVE: The #IIconics' @PeytonRoyceWWE is dealing with some medical issues after overhydrating for her #SDLive match with @KairiSaneWWE… @BillieKayWWE pic.twitter.com/sd8rj51may
— WWE (@WWE) April 24, 2019
More Trending Stories
- The Undertaker & Kurt Angle Are Off Starrcast II, Conrad Thompson Explains What Happened Between Him and WWE
- WWE Reportedly Moves Backlash To June 23
- CM Punk on What It Would Take to Appear on Ron Funches’ Podcast, Takes Shot at Colt Cabana
- Backstage Note on Last Night’s Raw Script Being Finalized Minutes Before the Show