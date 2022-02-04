Ronda Rousey Set For WWE’s Madison Square Garden Show in March

Ronda Rousey is officially set to return to Madison Square Garden for WWE’s live event there next month. The venue announced on Twitter yesterday that Rousey is set for the show, as you can see below.

Also advertised for the March 5th live event are Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, Bobby Lashley, Charlotte Flair, Seth Rollins, Randy Orton, Bianca Belair, Riddle, Damian Priest, AJ Styles and The Street Profits.