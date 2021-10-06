Ronda Rousey Shares Post-Pregnancy Update, Plans to Return to Training Soon

– Former WWE Raw Women’s champion and new mom Ronda Rousey shared a post-pregnancy update on her Instagram account this week. As previously reported, Rousey recently gave birth to her and husband Travis Browne’s first child, daughter La’akea Makalapuaokalanipō.

Rousey discussed her body recovering post-pregnancy and getting cleared to train again. She the following in the caption:

“10 days postpartum – my mom @annmaria7gen went back to training 6 days after having my sister Maria, then made weight and won the judo US Open 6 weeks later… when she was pregnant with me she only gained 12 pounds – and I was an 8 lbs baby! I’ve decided to let her keep those records My body seems to be recovering faster than I hoped, but I won’t really know if Pō tossed a grenade on the way out till my 6 week checkup. Since breaking both my hands and getting pregnant it feels like I lost a lifetime of muscle – it’s easy to get discouraged over all that lost progress – but if anything I’m looking forward to getting cleared to train again even more. This is an opportunity start over and mold my body into its next phase #BaddestMomOnThePlanet #ThisIsntEvenMyFinalForm (and yes that is a maternity bra and I did crop out the ice pack in my underwear.”

Rousey has been away from WWE following WrestleMania 35, where she took part in the main event.