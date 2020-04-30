wrestling / News
WWE News: Ronda Rousey Shares Vlog of Random Day With Her Sister, Latest Battle of the Brands for UUDD, Xavier Woods Plays Streets of Rage 4
April 30, 2020 | Posted by
– Former Raw women’s champion Ronda Rousey shared a new vlog today showcasing a visit from her sister, Julia. You can check out that video below.
– Xavier Woods released a new Battle of the Brands video for UpUpDownDown with Tyler Breeze. You can check out that video below.
– Also for UpUpDownDown, Xavier Woods released a livestream with some Streets of Rage 4 gameplay. You can check out his Let’s Play session below:
