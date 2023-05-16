Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler Return, Attack Raquel Rodriguez On WWE Raw

Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler are back, laying out Raquel Rodriguez on this week’s WWE Raw. Rousey and Baszler attacked Rodriguez following the latter’s win over Chelsea Green on tonight’s show before Rousey grabbed Rodriguez and said she’s supposed to defend the titles, and would either put the titles on the line whether Liv Morgan was ready or not, or she would be beat down each week.

Rousey and Baszler made their first appearance since being part of the Women’s WrestleMania Showcase at WWE WrestleMania 39.