Ronda Rousey And Shayna Baszler Planned Their Own Women’s Title Angle

According to Fightful Select, a video released on on WWE on Fox’s social media features Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler discussing their respective positions regarding Baszler’s appearance in the Women’s Title arc between Rousey and Natayla. Fightful was informed that the creative side of WWE wasn’t involved in the story beat between Baszler and Rousey, who reportedly developed the angle themselves and referenced the longstanding friendship shared by the two in their interaction. Sources also indicated that except for acknowledgement on commentary, WWE TV had no further intentions to highlight the two wrestler’s interpersonal history. You can watch the video clip of the two below.