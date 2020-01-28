WWE News: Ronda Rousey’s Reaction to Shayna Baszler’s Royal Rumble Performance, Nakamura Calls Rumble Win Best Moment of Career

– Ronda Rousey posted this video showing her reaction to Shayna Baszler’s performance during the 2020 Royal Rumble.

– In an interview with TalkSport, Shinsuke Nakamura called winning the Royal Rumble in 2018 the “best moment” of his wrestling career:

“When I won the Royal Rumble in 2018, I felt like I was in a washing machine. Everything go fast and crazy. So now, I’ve been in WWE four years, finally, I’ve got used to the environment. But that time I did win the Rumble, that was an unbelievable, crazy time for me. The best moment in my wrestling career. I want to feel that again.”