– A new video of Ronda Rousey training in the ring with Shayna Baszler has made its way online. You can check it out below:

– WWE’s stock close at $35.96 on Thursday, up $0.43 (1.21%) from the previous closing price.

– Here is the latest WWE Now video, with Cathy Kelley taking a look at Seth Rollins’ Gauntlet Match performance on Raw: