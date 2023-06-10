wrestling / News
Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler Make Challenge For Women’s Tag Title Unification Match On WWE Smackdown
Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler want to unify the Women’s Tag Team Championships, challenging Isla Dawn & Alba Fyre to a unification match on WWE Smackdown. Friday’s show saw Rosey and Baszler interrupt an in-ring interview with Dawn and Fyre, with Baszler saying that she was why the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championships were created and that WWE wasn’t big enough for two sets of Women’s Tag Team champions.
Isla and Alba agreed to the title vs. title match and attacked Rousey and Baszler, eventually leading to the latter two being sent from the ring. No word yet on when the match will take place.
#WWENXT Women's Tag Team Titles 🤝 WWE Women's Tag Team Titles @IslaDawn and @wwe_alba seem more than ready for @RondaRousey and @QoSBaszler! 👀
UNIFICATION MATCH when?#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/88AuvGYOQY
— WWE (@WWE) June 10, 2023
