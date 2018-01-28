UPDATED: Ronda Rousey Signs With WWE Full-Time, Appears at End of Royal Rumble — Rousey Issues Statement

UPDATED: Ronda Rousey has issued a statement to ESPN about her decision to sign a full-time deal with WWE.

“This is my life now. First priority on my timeline for the next several years. This is not a smash-and-grab; this is not a publicity stunt. When I first met with Triple H, I told him, ‘There are other things I can do with my time that’ll make way more money, but I won’t enjoy nearly as much.’”

“It’s funny — it’s kind of like acting, in that it was something I always wanted to do but I never thought was in the cards for me. And now that I realize I really do have this opportunity, I feel like my 6-year-old self would totally kick my ass if I didn’t take it.”

ORIGINAL: Ronda Rousey is officially part of WWE. Rousey appeared at the end of the Royal Rumble after Asuka won the first-ever Woman’s Royal Rumble match and was standing in the ring with Raw and Smackdown Women’s champions Alexa Bliss and Charlotte flair on either side of her. Rousey came out to a big pop, made her way into the ring and stared off with all three women. She pointed at the WrestleMania sign to a crowd pop and then stared off with Asuka, offering a hand shake. Asuka teased the shake and then slapped her hand away, before Rousey pointed once more. You can see pics from Rousey’s appearance below.

According to SportsCenter’s Twitter account, Rousey has signed a full-time contract with WWE. WWE.com’s article on Rousey’s appearance is kayfabe and does not mention Rousey’s signing yet, calling it a “developing story.”