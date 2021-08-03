wrestling / News
Ronda Rousey Slams Fans For Chanting ‘We Want Wyatt’ During Raw
Ronda Rousey heard the fans chanting “We Want Wyatt” during last night’s Raw, and she was not amused. Rousey posted to Twitter on Tuesday after last night’s video of fans chanting for Wyatt during the opening segment of Raw went viral on social media.
Rousey took issue with the fans disrupting the show, comparing it to the fans who chanted things over Wyatt’s own matches, such as the beach balls chant for his match with Matt Hardy at Elimination Chamber 2018. She wrote:
“I’ve seen you same “fans” chanting #WeWantWyatt last night chanting “We want beach balls” over @WWEBrayWyatt performing. If the @wwe treated him like he was expendable it was because you ungrateful idiots did first”
I’ve seen you same “fans” chanting #WeWantWyatt last night chanting “We want beach balls” over @WWEBrayWyatt performing. If the @wwe treated him like he was expendable it was because you ungrateful idiots did first
— Ronda Rousey (@RondaRousey) August 3, 2021
