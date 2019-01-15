WWE News: Ronda Rousey Trashes Sasha Banks on Instagram, Extended Preview for 205 Live, and Highlights for Shane McMahon’s Wildest Coast to Coast Leaps

– Ronda Rousey shared an Instagram post today where she called out her upcoming Royal Rumble opponent, Sasha Banks, and the WWE’s Four Horsewomen, who aren’t even real friends. You can check out her comments and Instagram post by Ronda Rousey below.

“@sashabankswwe I don’t know why you bother throwing up the 4s when you guys aren’t even friends. @charlottewwe and @beckylynchwwe wouldn’t piss on you if you were on fire. You’re lucky the tag title only requires two per a team cause @itsmebayley is the only friend you have. #RondaVsSasha #RawWomensChampionship #4horsewomenVsFauxhorsewomen #RowdyHartVsBossHugConnection #WomensTagTeamChampionship”

– WWE released a new video showcasing some of Shane McMahon’s “coast to coast” move highlights. You can check out that video below. Shane McMahon also celebrates his 49th birthday today.

– WWE published the following extended preview for tonight’s edition of 205 Live:

Who will answer the call?

At Royal Rumble, WWE Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Murphy will defend his coveted title in a Fatal 4-Way Match against Hideo Itami, Akira Tozawa and Kalisto. However, The Juggernaut of 205 Live isn’t interested in waiting until Phoenix to step inside the ring and has issued an open challenge for a non-title match tonight.

After winning the championship at WWE Super Show-Down, Murphy has successfully defended his title against Superstars such as Cedric Alexander and Mustafa Ali. He also hasn’t shied away from competition, which explains his desire to go to battle in an open challenge. The Australian Superstar is out to prove he is not only the greatest Cruiserweight in WWE, but the best in the world. As a result, Murphy’s challenge is extended to any competitor in the world who meets the 205-pound weight limit and wants the opportunity to make a name for themselves.

Who will answer the WWE Cruiserweight Champion’s open challenge, and will Murphy truly be prepared for whomever steps up?

Don’t miss WWE 205 Live, returning to its original day and time, tonight at 10/9 C, streaming live on the award-winning WWE Network!