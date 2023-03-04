Ronda Rousey Wears a Sling On WWE Smackdown After Brawl Earlier In Show

Ronda Rousey ended up in an arm sling on this week’s WWE Smackdown after she was involved in a brawl earlier in the episode. Rousey and Shayna Baszler got into a brawl with Natalya and Tegan Nox before their scheduled match on Friday’s show, and Rousey was stated as being “injured” during the fight.

The match ended up being Baszler vs. Nox, and Rousey was wearing a sling when she came out with Baszler. Baszler got the win over Nox with an armbar.