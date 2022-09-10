Ronda Rousey Earns Smackdown Women’s Title Match For WWE Extreme Rules

Ronda Rousey will get another shot at Liv Morgan and the Smackdown Women’s Championship at WWE Extreme Rules. On tonight’s episode of Smackdown, Rousey won a Fatal Five-Way match to earn the #1 contendership for the Women’s Championship for the PPV. Rousey beat Xia Li, Sonya Deville, Natalya, and Lacey Evans to win the title shot.

The match will be a rematch of the Smackdown Women’s Championship match at SummerSlam, which saw Morgan retain in controversial fashion. You can see some clips from tonight’s match below: