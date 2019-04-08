wrestling / News

Ronda Rousey Still Rumored To Take Time Off After Wrestlemania

April 8, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Ronda Rousey 11-5-18 Raw

It’s been rumored that Ronda Rousey will be finishing up after Wrestlemania, with some reports stating that tonight’s RAW will be her final date with the company, at least for a while. Now MMA and wrestling reporter Jeremy Botter reported on Twitter that Rousey might be done with her professional life entirely, as she is set to just go off the grid. He wrote:

If this is true, then tonight’s episode of RAW could be historic for multiple reasons, including one of the last television appearances for Rousey in general, not just in WWE.

