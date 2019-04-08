wrestling / News
Ronda Rousey Still Rumored To Take Time Off After Wrestlemania
It’s been rumored that Ronda Rousey will be finishing up after Wrestlemania, with some reports stating that tonight’s RAW will be her final date with the company, at least for a while. Now MMA and wrestling reporter Jeremy Botter reported on Twitter that Rousey might be done with her professional life entirely, as she is set to just go off the grid. He wrote:
This is one of the last times you’re going to see Ronda Rousey in public life for a long, long time. Enjoy it.
— Jeremy Botter (@jeremybotter) April 8, 2019
When I say “public life” I mean it literally. She’s going to go off the grid soon and you will not see her for a long time, if ever. https://t.co/GS15KQu1OJ
— Jeremy Botter (@jeremybotter) April 8, 2019
If this is true, then tonight’s episode of RAW could be historic for multiple reasons, including one of the last television appearances for Rousey in general, not just in WWE.
