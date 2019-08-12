wrestling / News
Ronda Rousey Releases Extended Trailer for “TABLES”
August 12, 2019
– As previously reported, Ronda Rousey released a mock trailer video for a film called “TABLES” starring Rousey’s husband Travis Browne, and WWE superstars Paige and D-Von Dudley. Earlier today, Rousey released a new extended trailer for TABLES, which you can see below.
The description reads, “You trembled in terror at the TABLES trailer, now slip into the fog of Ronda’s official extended cut complete with new footage, bloody selfies, and 25% more splinters.”
