WWE News: Ronda Rousey Takes Aim at ‘Faux Horsewomen,’ Dash Wilder Registers Trademark For #FTR

– Ronda Rousey is targeting the WWE’s Horsewomen, calling them the “Faux Horsewomen” in a new Instagram post. Rousey posted to promote her match with Sasha Banks at the Royal Rumble, congratulating Banks on her win on this week’s Raw but saying that the “real [Four Horsewomen] are here to define” the reality era:

– Dash Wilder has filed a trademark application for “#FTR” for with the use of “Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer.” The application was filed on January 1st.

The Revival have been using the hashtag on their ring gear, labelling it as “Forever The Revival.” It first popped up during their social media feud with The Young Bucks, where the latter team used it to mean “Fix The Revival” or “F**k The Revival.”