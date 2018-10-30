Ronda Rousey Talks Feeling Relaxed In WWE & Advice She Would Give Her Younger Self

Ronda Rousey recently spoke with People Magazine about the importance of the event and advice that she would give her younger self and more…

On Advice She Would Give Her Younger Self: “First I would say you’re beautiful. I would tell her it’s all going to be okay, just keep working hard and it’s all going to be okay,” says Rousey. “I don’t think I’d want to tell her that all of her dreams are going to come true because I think the risk of failure is what makes me work so hard.”

On Feeling Relaxed In WWE: “This is different. I’m able to look around and enjoy the process of it, instead of having to enjoy it in hindsight of like ‘Just do a good job and then you can look back.’ It’s like I’m enjoying every single second of this.” “It’s new for me from being an Olympian and a fighter from having this tunnel focus and not being able to think about anything else,” says Rousey, who won the Olympic bronze medal during the 2008 Olympics. “I would feel myself becoming a smaller and smaller fraction of my personality as the event came closer because as a survival trait you have to. I don’t really feel like I’m in fight or flight mode all the time. I’m ready to fight but I’m happy at all time and relaxed at all times. It’s pretty different for me to be able to relax and be in a high pressure situation at the same time.”