Ronda Rousey Talks WWE’s Dedication to The Women’s Evolution, Other Athletes Following Her to WWE

Ronda Rousey recently spoke with Fox News about her move to WWE, here are the highlights…

On Not Being Sure How She’ll feel at WrestleMania: “I guess I can’t really say [how I will feel until] I’m walking out. Up until now it’s just a guess, how do you guess about something like that… You might get out there and feel like giggling and pissing your pants at the same time, who knows.”

On Other Athletes Following Her to WWE: “I’m happy to open the door to people who are true fans and have a real passion for this business, but I don’t think this is an opportunity for the people who are only here for the money,” she cautioned. “I just really hope to inspire people to be lifelong fans and that will eventually bring them here.”

On WWE’s Dedication to The Women’s Evolution: “I always say sports are a metaphor for life and I believe that the WWE is the social commentary for the world. What is happening in the WWE universe reflects on what is happening in the world around it. That’s why the events that happen resonate so much with our fans, and why I feel like what happens in the WWE has such a far reach and social impact and I like to affect real social change. This is one of the most effective places to start.”