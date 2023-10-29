wrestling / News

Ronda Rousey to Team With Marina Shafir, Jon Moxley, More Announced for WR Unreal

October 29, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Wrestling Revolver - Ronda Rousey and Marina Shafir Image Credit: Wrestling Revolver

As previously reported, Wrestling Revolver announced that former WWE Superstar and UFC champion Ronda Rousey will be making her WR debut next month at Wrestling Revolver Unreal. Earlier today, Revolver announced that Ronda Rousey will be teaming with her longtime friend Marina Shafir at the event, along with announcing some more huge names who will also be appearing on the card.

Also announced for the card are Impact World Champion and WR Remix Champion Alex Shelley, AEW stars, Jon Moxley, Swerve Strickland, and award-winning actor Paul Walter Hauser.

Wrestling Revolver Unreal is set for Thursday, November 16 in Los Angeles, California at the Homenetmen Glendale Ararat in Los Angeles, California. It will be streamed live on FITE+.

