Ronda Rousey Teases Move to Tag Team Division

Ronda Rousey says she may not be looking for a rematch with Charlotte Flair, and has teased a trip into the tag team division. Rousey, who was defeated by a returning Charlotte Flair on last week’s Smackdown for the Smackdown Women’s Championship, was doing a gaming livestream yesterday and while playing Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, she suggested that she may not try to get the title back from her longtime rival.

“When am I gonna kick Charlotte’s butt and get the title back?,” Rousey said, repeating a question asked by one of her viewers. “I don’t know, guys. I’m kind of tired of Charlotte. I’m tired of that title; I already did it, you know? I’m thinking of taking over the tag division.”

Rousey and Flair had been locked in a consistent feud for the title since Rousey’s return last January, which came to a temporary end when Flair took time off following WrestleMania Backlash. Rousey has a potential tag team partner in Shayna Baszler, who she re-aligned with late last year.

