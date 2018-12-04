Various News: Ronda Rousey Teases She Has More Allies Than Just Natalya, MLW Announces Ace Romero vs. Barrington Hughes Match, ROH Final Battle Meet & Greet Details

– On last night’s WWE Raw, Natalya was attacked by the Riott Squad to write her off of TV due to an elbow injury. Later that night, Ronda Rousey teamed with Ember Moon to defeat Nia Jax & Tamina. Rousey posted the following on Instagram, noting that she has more allies than just Natalya…

– MLW has announced that Ace Romero vs. Barrington Hughes has been signed for next Friday night’s December 13th MLW: Zero Hour card at the Miami Scottish Rite Temple.

– ROH announced the following details on the Final Battle meet and greet…

Final Battle, Ring of Honor’s huge, annual pay-per-view extravaganza, which again takes place at the historic Manhattan Center’s Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City on Friday, Dec. 14. All roads lead to the G1 Supercard, co-promoted by ROH and New Japan Pro-Wrestling, at sold-out Madison Square Garden on April 6, 2019, and the results at Final Battle undoubtedly will have an impact on the historic show.

ROH Meet & Greets will begin two hours prior to bell time. This is your opportunity to enjoy exclusive access with your favorite stars. Purchase includes one posed photo and one signed 8×10 (supplied by ROH) or personal item!

$50 Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson)

$50 Cody & Brandi Rhodes

$40 ROH World Champion Jay Lethal

$40 Marty Scurll

$40 Hangman Page

?$30 ROH World TV Champion Jeff Cobb

$30 Tenille Dashwood

$30 SCU (Christopher Daniels, Kazarian, Scorpio Sky)

$30 Zack Sabre Jr

Ring of Honor announced the following….ROH and The United States Marine Corps Toys for Tots Foundation has formed a powerful tag team to help the less fortunate children of New York City this holiday season. On December 14 at Final Battle, we ask if you could please bring a new, unwrapped toy to donate that will make a child’s Christmas that much brighter. For more information on Toys for Tots, please visit: toysfortots.org.