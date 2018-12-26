Ronda Rousey Thanks Natalya for Her Friendship

– Earlier today, WWE Raw women’s champion and former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey wrote a heartwarming message to her friend and mentor, Natalya, on her Instagram account. You can check out what she wrote to Natalya below.

“@natbynature this Christmas I am so thankful and so lucky to have you as a friend, mentor, and contender. Thank you for guiding me through every step of this journey. You trained me and helped me improve to challenge yourself even more. To push the women’s division even farther. You bring out the best in everyone, because you aspire to be the best of the best. You live for the challenge, and that’s why you’re a real champion.”

The two women recently faced off last Monday on Raw. Rousey defeated Natalya by submission.