WWE News: Ronda Rousey Thanks The Troops, Drew McIntyre’s Bench Press, New WWE Network Shows Debut This Morning

– Ronda Rousey took a moment to thank the troops for all their service and having the honor to get to perform for them at WWE’s Tribute To The Troops…

– Here is Drew McIntyre, getting his bench press on for Sheamus’ Celtic Warrior Workouts YouTube channel…

– The following new shows will be available today at 10 AM ET on demand via WWE Network.

Fashion Files: Cold Case Unit: – “It’s do-or-pie for detectives Tyler Breeze and Fandango, as ‘The Fashion Police’ close in on Kevin Owens’ mysterious Pie Face Perpetrator!”

Xavier’s Arcade Challenge: “Xavier Woods invades the arcade scene in The City of Brotherly Love, and he’s seeking a challenge in the retro gaming classic, NBA Jam!”

WWE Kitchen Smackdown: “Dana Brooke, Alicia Fox and Curtis Axel compete in a cookoff for guest judges Enes Kanter, Noelle Foley and Mark Henry, hosted by Bo Dallas.”

Botch Club: “Gallows and Anderson watch acrobatic attempts gone awry, and take a deep dive into the circumstances behind the infamous Titus Worldslide.”