– During an interview with TV Insider, former WWE Superstar and UFC Champion Ronda Rousey discussed her new book, her upcoming graphic novel project, WWE, and more. Below are some highlights:

Ronda Rousey on women succeeding in combat sports across the board: “I think women in combat sports everywhere are succeeding more than ever before because people are taking them seriously. I think that being able to prove that women can fight and be exciting and dynamic. There has been this ripple effect on boxing, UFC, pro wrestling, and even Olympic wrestling. Women’s combat sports are exploding everywhere. Where fighting like a girl was an insult, and it’s not that anymore. I’ve been running around doing the mom thing and doing all these things that I haven’t been able to watch wrestlng as much as I used to. I saw a post from Nattie the other day that they had a card or half of the matches on the card were women. That was the last real hurdle for us to get to. To have equal representation in the programming time.”

On how WWE’s women’s division has taken positive steps: “I’m sure the matches themselves didn’t get the time the men got for the most part, but all these steps forward make it so much easier for those after us to continue to start where we left off rather than all the way to the back. We can keep pushing farther and farther and help the next generations. There was a point after we had the main event of WrestleMania that I feel like WWE took several steps back, but now that Vince McMahon is gone and Triple H is at the helm, I feel we are taking steps forward again. I’m extremely encouraged by what is happening across the entire industry.”

On her life lessons that she’s using as a writer and comic creator: “The first person that has to believe in you is you. If you really have to dig deep to do something you don’t love it enough. I loved to train in MMA and fight. It got to the point where I was worn out I couldn’t do it anymore. It was time to move on. I loved to train and perform in WWE. When it got to the point where I was worn out there, it was time to move on.”

“Screenwriting and this graphic novel are all I can think about all day long. Last night I had to get up early to do a TV spot to promote Browsey Acres. We have a food truck we supply out here in Hawaii. We had to wake up so early to promote it. The second my baby went to sleep, I was back at it. Adam Novak has been helping me work on the second script more. He gave me some notes, and I couldn’t wait all day long for my baby to go to sleep so I could stay up late to work on this script. And this even though I had to be up at whatever o’clock in the morning. As long as you follow where your passion takes you, you can’t go wrong.”

Ronda Rousey departed from WWE after losing to Shayna Baszler in an MMA Rules Match at last year’s WWE SummerSlam 2023 in August. She wrote about her latest WWE run in her new book, Our Fight: A Memoir, which is now available.