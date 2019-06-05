Ronda Rousey on Keeping Her WWE Debut at Royal Rumble 2018 a Secret, Explains How Triple H Instructed Her to Point at the WrestleMania Sign

– WWE released a new WWE 24 Clip for the upcoming Ronda Rousey episode. In the latest clip she talks about keeping her WWE debut at Royal Rumble in 2018 a surprise. You can check out that clip and some highlights below. The new special will air on Friday after Super ShowDown on the WWE Network.

Rousey on how she tricked the media for her Royal Rumble debut: “The first women’s Royal Rumble. I was in the middle of shooting Mile 22 in Bogotá, Colombia, and there was a lot of suspicion because people saw that me and Triple H were at the same restaurant at the same time. And they were like, ‘She’s going to join the WWE.’ So everyone assumed that I was going to be at the Royal Rumble. So I had all my cast and crew mates take different pictures and videos showing that I was somewhere that I wasn’t and be like, ‘Hey! Post this at 10:00 am tomorrow!”

Rousey on how she traveled to Philadelphia in secret: “So then I get to the airport, and there’s a lady with a sign that says ‘Ronda Rousey’ on it. *Laughs* And I grabbed the sign and I’m like, ‘What are you doing?!’ Snuck into Miami. I had like this hood pulled up over me and like all these police escorting me. Snuck me into a hotel in Philly. I wasn’t even allowed to order room service. The day of the Royal Rumble, they put me in a car, but to get in this car, I had to take the back service elevators and enter the car while still in the hotel. They drove me to a rendezvous point where they parked this car next to a bus. And that door opened, this door opened, hood on, car to bus transfer.”

Rousey on Triple H sketching out the plans on paper with a pen: “I sat on this bus for a good like seven hours. And then Triple H came in there, and he was like, ‘OK.’ He brought out a paper and a pen. He was like, ‘This is the ring. This is the ramp. This is the big sign [WrestleMania sign]. People point at this sign. You come in. You point at the sign. *Laughs* And I’m like, ‘That’s it?!’ He was like, ‘Well. You can do some other stuff.’ He was like, ‘Just feel it.’ I’m like, ‘OK.'”

