Ronda Rousey Trolls Fans By Announcing WWE Departure To Become A Sax Player
Ronda Rousey has posted a video to her Youtube channel in which she announces her WWE departure. Normally this would be huge news, but of course everyone needs to check the date. April Fool’s! She follows that up with the announcement that she’s going to become a sax player (she’s actually pretty good) and take the jazz world by storm. The video features appearances from Samoa Joe, Braun Strowman, Alexa Bliss, Paul Heyman, Elias, No Way Jose, The Riott Squad, Nikki Cross, Ricochet and The Revival.
As for her leaving WWE, she tells everyone to “stay out of her sax life.”
She must be a heel with puns like that.
