Ronda Rousey on How She Had Trouble Remembering Layout of WrestleMania 38 Match

– WWE Superstar Ronda Rousey recently joined The Wives of Wrestling podcast, Ronda Rousey discussed her work in WWE, taking bumps in wrestling, laying out matches, and more. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Ronda Rousey on taking bumps in pro wrestling: “Bumping is probably one of the easier things for me. I love bumping to the outside. That’s one of my favorite things because I always get such a great reaction. It doesn’t really feel like much to me.”

On having trouble remembering the layout of her WrestleMania 38 match with Charlotte Flair: “Well, remembering it is hard, I’m not like a seasoned veteran or anything like that. This past ‘Mania, I was like, ‘I don’t have this down, at all.’ We were about to go out there and I’m like, ‘uh, I don’t know all this match yet.’ But all the parts where I wasn’t sure what was next was a part where I could get a queue or something from somebody else. Like, ‘oh yeah, this thing.’ But I am very much dependent on who else I am in there with to make the match itself and to guide me when I am out there. I’m like a smoke and mirrors b*tch. I’ve only had a year and a half of experience, and people forget that a lot.”

Rousey on letting her opponents put the match together: “Whoever my opponent is, I also get to hand it to them and be like, ‘I am not going to argue with you, you make the match of your dreams. hat do you want it to be? Let’s do it.’ So, it’s been really cool whoever I get to work with. And see what kind of match is their dream match in that situation.”