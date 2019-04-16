Update on Ronda Rousey Taking Time Off to Start a Family

– As previously reported, Ronda Rousey wrote on her Instagram account that she was on an “impregnation vacation” with her husband Travis Browne, lending credence to earlier reports that she was either taking a hiatus from WWE in order to start a family. Additionally, while Rousey’s Instagram post already makes the news reasonably obvious, ESPN is also reporting the same this week, stating that a source close to Rousey informed ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne of the news. So, it appears all the rumors that indicated we likely wouldn’t see Rousey again for a while after WrestleMania 35 were correct.

When Ronda Rousey was first asked about the news of her potentially leaving or taking time off from WWE in January by ESPN, she stated the following:

“I honestly don’t know why [anyone] feels like [they’re] an authority to speak on the plans for my uterus. If I responded every single time the world speculated what I was doing with my womb I would not have a free moment in the day. I really don’t feel like I should have to respond to that kind of thing. It’s my vagina, my life, keep the speculations to yourself. Leave me and my reproductive organs alone.”