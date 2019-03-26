wrestling / News

Ronda Rousey Is Very Excited For Joan Jett To Perform At WrestleMania 35

March 26, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert
WWE Raw Rousey

– Earlier today, WWE announced that Joan Jett would be performing “Bad Reputation” as Ronda Rousey walked to the ring for her WrestleMania 35 main event. WWE.com posted a video of Rousey’s reaction to the news:

Rousey also took to social media to express her excitement:

Joan Jett put out the following tweet on the news:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Joan Jett, Ronda Rousey, WrestleMania 35, Jeremy Lambert

More Stories

loading