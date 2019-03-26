wrestling / News
Ronda Rousey Is Very Excited For Joan Jett To Perform At WrestleMania 35
March 26, 2019 | Posted by
– Earlier today, WWE announced that Joan Jett would be performing “Bad Reputation” as Ronda Rousey walked to the ring for her WrestleMania 35 main event. WWE.com posted a video of Rousey’s reaction to the news:
Rousey also took to social media to express her excitement:
Holy hell I can’t wait!! https://t.co/WEcjnE1C1t
— Ronda Rousey (@RondaRousey) March 26, 2019
Joan Jett put out the following tweet on the news:
.@RondaRousey is a girl that does what she wants to do #WrestleMania35 #SeeYouThere pic.twitter.com/s08w1kDvro
— Joan Jett (@joanjett) March 26, 2019
