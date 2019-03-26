– Earlier today, WWE announced that Joan Jett would be performing “Bad Reputation” as Ronda Rousey walked to the ring for her WrestleMania 35 main event. WWE.com posted a video of Rousey’s reaction to the news:

Rousey also took to social media to express her excitement:

Holy hell I can’t wait!! https://t.co/WEcjnE1C1t — Ronda Rousey (@RondaRousey) March 26, 2019

Joan Jett put out the following tweet on the news: