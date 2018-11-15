Ronda Rousey vs. Becky Lynch Could Headline WrestleMania 35

– According to a new report, Ronda Rousey vs. Becky Lynch could end up being the main event at WrestleMania 35. According to the WON, the current plan is to have the two headline the biggest PPV of the year next April following Lynch’s being pulled from Survivor Series due to her injury from Raw.

Per the site, Vince McMahon and Rousey decided after Lynch had to be pulled that the best plan was to have Rousey face Lynch at WrestleMania. The two are currently feuding on social media despite Charlotte Flair now being Rousey’s Survivor Series opponent. The report points out that Rousey vs. Flair was talked about as a potential main event for this coming year after WrestleMania 34, though there were some questions about whether Rousey could headline a WrestleMania with her experience. That is much less of a concern for officials now, with how Rousey has performed thus far. In addition, the other potential headliner has been scuttled because it would have involved Roman Reigns, who seems very unlikely to be able to come back in time due to his battle with leukemia.

Obviously it’s still early in the game for WrestleMania plans and, as we all know, these plans can change many times between now and the Road to WrestleMania kicking off. But as of now, according to the WON, this is the plan.