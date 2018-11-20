Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair Expected For Royal Rumble

In the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio (via Ringside News), Dave Meltzer said that the plan in WWE is to have a rematch between Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair at the Royal Rumble. This comes after Flair was disqualified at Survivor Series and turned heel, beating down Rousey with weapons. Rousey is currently set for a match with Nia Jax at WWE TLC.

He said: “So Ronda Rousey and Charlotte, from the way the interview went it looks like they’re probably going to do something at the Royal Rumble as well. It looks like they’re going to build to that and then the Becky Lynch match at Mania maybe. But that’s kinda like the deal I guess they could do a three-way at Mania as well but basically that’s what I was told was Nia Jax, Charlotte Flair and there are still other pay-per-views in between for other potential matches so that’s kinda like the deal there.“