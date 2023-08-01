Ronda Rousey vs. Shayna Baszler Gets Stipulation For WWE Summerslam

Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler’s match for WWE Summerslam will be fought under MMA rules. WWE announced on tonight’s episode of Raw that the two will face off in an MMA Rules match.

The rules for what that entail were not made clear during the announcement. Rousey and Baszler are both of course former MMA fighters, and have been feuding since Baszler turned on Rousey at Money In The Bank.

We’ll have an updated card for Summerslam, which takes place Saturday and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network, after tonight’s show.