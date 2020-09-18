Ronda Rousey Wants A Rematch With Natalya

In a post on Twitter, Ronda Rousey hinted about a possible rematch with Natalya after the two originally squared off in 2018.

She wrote: “One of my favorite matches – such a huge challenge in so many ways, what a crazy day looking forward to a rematch someday @NatbyNature.”

Rousey hasn’t been at a WWE event since Wrestlemania 35 last year, where she lost her RAW Women’s title to Becky Lynch. There’s been no word about a possible return, but she was spotted last week training with Teal Piper.