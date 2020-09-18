wrestling / News
Ronda Rousey Wants A Rematch With Natalya
September 18, 2020 | Posted by
In a post on Twitter, Ronda Rousey hinted about a possible rematch with Natalya after the two originally squared off in 2018.
She wrote: “One of my favorite matches – such a huge challenge in so many ways, what a crazy day looking forward to a rematch someday @NatbyNature.”
Rousey hasn’t been at a WWE event since Wrestlemania 35 last year, where she lost her RAW Women’s title to Becky Lynch. There’s been no word about a possible return, but she was spotted last week training with Teal Piper.
One of my fav matches – such a huge challenge in so many ways, what a crazy day 🥋❤️ looking forward to a rematch someday @NatbyNature! https://t.co/CVNWBU0n8m
— Ronda Rousey (@RondaRousey) September 17, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Eddie Kingston’s Promo On A Cookie Was Reportedly A Shot At WWE
- Walmart Threatens Fans Who Try To Steal The PS5 With The Undertaker
- Eric Bischoff Discusses Why He Loved Dusty Rhodes As A Booker, How Dusty’s Booking Style Was Different
- Renee Young On If Her WWE Career Was Affected by Jon Moxley’s Jump, Talks Being At AEW All Out