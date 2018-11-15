Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

Various News: Ronda Rousey Was Maid of Honor at Marina Shafir’s Wedding, WWE 205 Live Highlights, Kyle O’Reilly Looks Forward To War Games

November 15, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Ronda Rousey WWE Emmy

– Ronda Rousey was the maid of honor at Marina Shafir’s wedding on November 7th in Florida. Roderick Strong’s groomsmen were Eddie Edwards and George Carroll. [Credit: The Wrestling Observer Newsletter]

– Following last night’s NXT TV, Kyle O’Reilly posted the following in Instagam…

– Here are highlights from last night’s WWE 205 Live…



article topics :

Marina Shafir, NXT, Ronda Rousey, WWE, Larry Csonka

