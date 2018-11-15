wrestling / News
Various News: Ronda Rousey Was Maid of Honor at Marina Shafir’s Wedding, WWE 205 Live Highlights, Kyle O’Reilly Looks Forward To War Games
November 15, 2018 | Posted by
– Ronda Rousey was the maid of honor at Marina Shafir’s wedding on November 7th in Florida. Roderick Strong’s groomsmen were Eddie Edwards and George Carroll. [Credit: The Wrestling Observer Newsletter]
– Following last night’s NXT TV, Kyle O’Reilly posted the following in Instagam…
– Here are highlights from last night’s WWE 205 Live…