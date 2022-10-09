Ronda Rousey Wins Smackdown Women’s Title At WWE Extreme Rules

Ronda Rousey has become the WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion for the second time after tonight’s Extreme Rules PPV. She defeated Liv Morgan in an Extreme Rules match, making her pass out to a submission hold.

This ends the reign of Morgan at at 98 days. She won the title from Rousey at Money in the Bank on July 2.

