Ronda Rousey Says ‘Charlotte vs. Becky 9000’ Wouldn’t Have Headlined WrestleMania 35

– Ronda Rousey released her latest Ronda on the Road vlog for this week’s edition of Monday Night Raw in Boston. During the video, Ronda Rousey reacts to the news of her WrestleMania match becoming the main event and also the news that Joan Jett will play “Bad Reputation” live for her ring entrance at the event. You can check out that video below.

Ronda Rousey on finding out her match will be the first ever women’s main event: “I’ve only heard of ‘main event’ being used like a verb when I came to WWE, ya know? Like when I was in the UFC, it was like, ‘You are the main event,’ or ‘You are headlining. Like headlining was the verb. Everyone’s like main eventing. I’m like, ‘How is this a f***ing verb?’ Why are we using this as a verb now? They’re like, ‘You need to say main eventing.’ I’m like, ‘This is now the designated verb?! This is like something acceptable when people use it?’ It’s now what people prefer. It’s the strangest thing. The fictitious world of WWE, main event is a verb, and it’s possible to be main eventing.”

On her WrestleMania main event being the main event: “One one hand, I’m like happy for all the progress we made, and like, this is like some real lifetime legacy s***, ya know. This is like some real affect you’re having on society and mankind. That’s awesome. But then, it’s also really cool to see people so pissed off that thought I would fail miserably and say that within one year, we’re the main event of WrestleMania. You know what? I can promise you that Charlotte vs. Becky 9000 wouldn’t have made the main event of WrestleMania. They need me. And I made it happen. All these people can b**** and moan and complain otherwise, but you know what? Somewhere there’s an alternate universe where I didn’t do the WWE, and those bitches ain’t main eventing WrestleMania this year. F***ing verb.”

Ronda Rousey on the Joan Jett live performance news: “Joan Jett. She is such a symbol women not giving a s*** and just changing the world and being the baddest, beautiful, brilliant b****es while they’re at it. She’s just such a symbol of everything that we’re trying to do with the women’s evolution. It’s just like a beautiful moment. I think it pushes WrestleMania to a whole other level. The Super Bowl is known for having these huge halftime acts, but it wasn’t always known as that. It grew into that. I think WrestleMania is starting to get to that point where they’re going to be upping the ante every time. They’re going to have to use their imagination to top this main event being introduced by Joan Jett. That is unbelievable. How cool is that? That is amazing. It’s so awesome. Yeah, man. That’s really cool.”

“There’s just so much going from thing to thing and always being focused on what’s ahead of you that you don’t really get to sit back and appreciate what we’ve accomplished. The Tuesday after WrestleMania, I’ll be sitting back and basking in everything that has happened this year.”

If using the above quotes, please use a h/t for 411mania.com for the transcription.