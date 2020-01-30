wrestling / News

Ronda Rousey Won’t Be At Wrestlemania, Details On What WWE Wanted For Her

January 30, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Ronda Rousey Raw 11-12-18

The latest edition of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Ronda Rousey is not wrestling this year at Wrestlemania. WWE had wanted to do Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair one-on-one, which was the plan for last year before Becky Lynch got over big.

Flair is seen as the second biggest female star and the highest paid, not including Rousey. Flair won the Royal Rumble and, as noted, is expected to challenge Rhea Ripley for the NXT Championship at the event.

