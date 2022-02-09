Ronda Rousey Would Love to Team With Shayna Baszler and Win the Women’s Tag Titles

– During a recent Facebook gaming stream, WWE Superstar Ronda Rousey discussed her interest in wanting to form a tag team with Four Horsewomen teammate and friend Shayna Baszler to win the women’s tag titles. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Ronda Rousey on wanting to team with Shayna Baszler in WWE: “Me too. I wanna tag with Shayna so bad guys. Just make demands for it online nonstop. They look at that sh-t. … Me and Shayna should be tag team champs. Guys make a trend, they’ll pay attention. Keep asking for it. They pay attention to socials.”

Rousey on if her husband Travis Browne will ever step in a WWE ring: “I think it would be super cool but it also seems like the type of thing, they would want us to move to Florida and do the whole PC thing. But yeah. Life is busy here at Browsey Acres, we got a lot to do. We’ve got two boys out here, we can’t just be moving to Orlando.”

The WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships are currently held by Carmella and Queen Zelina.