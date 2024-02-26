wrestling / News

Ronda Rousey Set For This Year’s Wrestlecon

February 26, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Ronda Rousey ROH TV Image Credit: ROH

WrestleCon has announced that Ronda Rousey will be a guest at this year’s event, which takes place April 4-7 in Philadelphia. She will be representing Highspots and will have signed copies of her memoir available.

