Ronda Rousey Set For This Year’s Wrestlecon

WrestleCon has announced that Ronda Rousey will be a guest at this year’s event, which takes place April 4-7 in Philadelphia. She will be representing Highspots and will have signed copies of her memoir available.

Starting this week off with @RondaRousey In addition to signed copies of her new memoir, she will be available for pro photos, at the table photos, and autographs on personal items. For those not able to attend, there will be mail order options through @Highspots pic.twitter.com/WXl6I241Hh — WrestleCon – Philadelphia- April 4-7 (@wrestlecon) February 26, 2024